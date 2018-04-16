American woman and Japanese man win Boston Marathon's elite divisions

(CNN) An American woman and a Japanese man won the elite divisions in the Boston Marathon Monday, the first time runners from each country have taken the top spots in more than 30 years.

Desiree (Desi) Linden, a two-time Olympian, battled the rain and wind to win the 122nd running of the storied race. It's also the first marathon win of the 34-year-old's career.

"I love this city," Linden said to NBC Sports. "I love this race, this course. It's storybook, so I'm thrilled to be here and to get it done."

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan came in first place in the men's elite division, overtaking Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya in the final miles. American Shadrack Biwott was third.

"For me, these are the best conditions possible," Kawauchi said jokingly, according to the Boston Marathon's Twitter account

