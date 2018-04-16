Story highlights Winx equalled Black Caviar with a 25th straight victory

(CNN) Winx started the race last, but finished with a place in horse racing history.

The Irish-bred champion mare has become the toast of Australia after she tied the legendary Black Caviar with her 25th straight victory, winning the $3.1 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Sydney's Randwick racecourse in a dramatic fashion at the weekend.

The last out of the start gates, the six-year-old bay thoroughbred and her jockey, Hugh Bowman, took the lead 200 meters from the finish line as she easily moved around the ten-horse field on the outside.

"I'm lost for words," Bowman told reporters after Winx obliterated the field to finish almost four lengths clear of Gailo Chop to become the first mare to successfully defend the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

"She's just an exceptional athlete, she creates so much attention, I'm just so elated, I'm so proud of her and I'm just so proud to be a part of it," Bowman added.

