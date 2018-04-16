Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, is held back by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez as Austin rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during a baseball game at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 11. The hit led to a bench-clearing brawl and left Kelly and Austin suspended for five and six games, respectively. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Desiree Linden of Michigan celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. She is the first American woman to win the race since 1985 Hide Caption 2 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesus Vallejo celebrate during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match against Juventus F.C. on Wednesday, April 11, in Madrid. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Rhikesh Taucoory of Mauritius eyes the ball as he serves during his men's singles table tennis match against Craig Howieson of Scotland on day six of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Tuesday, April 10. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Ross Haslam of England competes in the men's 3 meter springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Thursday, April 12. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos David Nyika of New Zealand, left and Cheavon Clarke of England compete in their men's heavy 91 kilogram semifinal bout on day nine of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Friday, April 13. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda, left, catches a foul ball where Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, April 11, in Kansas City, Missouri. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Priscilla Frederick of Antigua and Barbuda competes in the women's high jump final on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday, April 14. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos A Sacramento Kings fan holds up a cardboard cutout of Will Ferrell's character from the movie "Elf" during a Houston Rockets free throw on Wednesday, April 11, in Sacramento, California. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos New Zealand celebrates victory in the women's semifinal field hockey match after a penalty shoot-out against England on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Thursday, April 12. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Charlie Taylor of Australia, left, vies for the high ball with Jeff Oluoch of Kenya during the Rugby Sevens men's placing 5-8th match on day 11 of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday, April 15. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Jockey Rachael Blackmore is unseated from Alpha Des Obeaux during the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, April 14. Both horse and rider were in good condition after the fall. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Scotland's Oleg Gladkov, in blue, wrestles with Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt during the men's freestyle 74 kilogram wrestling match at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Thursday, April 12. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Callum Hawkins of Scotland collapses during the men's marathon on day 11 of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday, April 15. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Russian gymnasts Daria Chebulanka, Polina Plastinina and Kseniia Zagoskina compete in the final of the women's group competition on the second day of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on Saturday, April 14. Hide Caption 15 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Runners compete in the men's 1500 metres final on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday, April 14. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Will Ireton, the interpreter for Dodger pitcher Kenta Maeda, performs a handstand in the dugout before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, April 11, in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series on Sunday, April 15, in Cleveland. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Elizabeth "Beezie" Madden of USA celebrates during the trophy ceremony after winning the FEI World Cup Jumping Final on Saturday, April 14, in Paris. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert, 11, celebrates his game-winning goal with center Brandon Dubinsky, 17, in overtime in game 2 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, April 15, in Washington. The Blue Jackets won 5-4 in overtime. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Malaysia's Izzah Amzan competes in the clubs event of the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday, April 11. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, right, douses teammate Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a ninth-inning walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, April 15, in New York. Hide Caption 22 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Adam Hague of England competes in the men's pole vault final on Thursday, April 12, at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos A duck family crosses the course during the Madrid Open golf tournament at the National Golf Course on Sunday, April 15. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea jumps to makes a save during the Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday, April 14, in Southampton, England. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos English diving duo Jack Haslam and Ross Haslam compete in the men's synchronised 3 meter springboard diving final on day nine of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Friday, April 13. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos US President Donald Trump holds up a jersey while University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, right, looks on during an event honoring the 2017 NCAA football national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, April 10. Hide Caption 27 of 28