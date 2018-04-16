(CNN) A bipartisan group of senators on the Foreign Relations Committee late Monday unveiled a major rewrite of the Authorization for Use of Military Force, which would give President Donald Trump robust new abilities to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups while reserving the ability for Congress to limit the commander in chief's power to carry out the war on terror.

The compromise came after years of congressional hand-wringing over the broad authority given to the executive branch to fight terror after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and after months of negotiations by the committee's chairman, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, committee member Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and other senators who are anxious for Congress play a bigger decision-making role about the course of the ongoing war on terror.

"There have been a number of efforts over the years to update these authorities," Corker said about the agreement, which he hopes "will ultimately strike an appropriate balance of ensuring the administration has the flexibility necessary to win this fight while strengthening the rightful and necessary role of Congress."

"For too long, Congress has given presidents a blank check to wage war. We've let the 9/11 and Iraq War authorizations get stretched to justify wars against multiple terrorist groups in over a dozen countries, from Niger to the Philippines," Kaine said. "Our proposal finally repeals those authorizations and makes Congress do its job by weighing in on where, when and with who we are at war."

