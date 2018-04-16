(CNN) Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is expected to unveil as soon as Monday a compromise Authorization for the Use of Military Force, according to two Senate sources.

The measure would update the current authorization while also placing limits on the commanders-in-chief's ability to carry out the war on terror.

The latest iteration of the new war authorization would require a congressional review of the AUMF every four years, which would permit lawmakers to restrict or expand the mission if they choose, according to one Senate source. It also includes a requirement that the President inform Congress within 48 hours of launching a new offensive against terrorist groups, that person said.

Renewed debate over the authorization comes in the wake of President Donald Trump signing off on missile strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for allegedly carrying out recent chemical attacks against civilians there . Some lawmakers in both parties had called on Trump to seek permission from Congress before launching those attacks. Many are now saying he should seek a separate authorization if he wants to keep troops in Syria for a long period.

Read More