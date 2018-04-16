(CNN)Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is expected to unveil as soon as Monday a compromise Authorization for the Use of Military Force, according to two Senate sources.
The measure would update the current authorization while also placing limits on the commanders-in-chief's ability to carry out the war on terror.
The latest iteration of the new war authorization would require a congressional review of the AUMF every four years, which would permit lawmakers to restrict or expand the mission if they choose, according to one Senate source. It also includes a requirement that the President inform Congress within 48 hours of launching a new offensive against terrorist groups, that person said.
Renewed debate over the authorization comes in the wake of President Donald Trump signing off on missile strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for allegedly carrying out recent chemical attacks against civilians there. Some lawmakers in both parties had called on Trump to seek permission from Congress before launching those attacks. Many are now saying he should seek a separate authorization if he wants to keep troops in Syria for a long period.
But the war authorization measure that Corker is releasing is not expected to address Assad and Syria, as it's focused on terrorist groups.
Defense Secretary James Mattis and chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford will conduct a classified briefing on the Syria situation Tuesday for all members of the Senate.
Corker says his committee will begin debate on the proposed language next week although it's not clear when the committee will vote on it. It's also not clear if House and Senate GOP leaders -- some of whom are wary of placing limits on the President's ability to carry out the war on terror -- would schedule floor votes on it.
While many of the proposal's details remain private, Corker has said the compromise hits the "sweet spot" between lawmakers -- like Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, a key negotiator on this issue -- who want to put some restrictions on the military's ongoing war on terror, and the more hawkish member of Congress who want to allow Trump -- like the presidents of both parties who preceded him -- to have an unfettered ability to fight terror groups.
The current AUMF was approved by Congress shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.