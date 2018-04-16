Steve Scalise undergoing planned surgery

(CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, is undergoing a planned surgery Monday as part of his ongoing recovery from a gunshot wound he suffered last summer on a baseball field in Virginia, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a note to his whip team obtained by CNN, Scalise said that he planned to return to the Capitol as soon as his doctors allowed him.

"Rest assured that I plan to be fully engaged in my work as I recover from this surgery and I am eager to be back at the Capitol as soon as my doctors say I'm able," said Scalise, who as Majority Whip is the No. 3 House Republican.

The planned procedure comes amid questions about who would replace House Speaker Paul Ryan for speaker , who announced last week that he's retiring at the end of his term. On Friday, Ryan endorsed Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the job and Scalise has said repeatedly he won't challenge McCarthy in a head-to-head matchup.

