Washington (CNN) A new inspector general report has concluded Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's travel customs "generally followed" policy.

Zinke has faced scrutiny over his travel after reports that he had used military and private aircraft, in addition to his practice of mixing business and personal trips.

"We determined that Zinke's use of chartered flights in fiscal year 2017 generally followed relevant law, policy, rules, and regulations," said the report by the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General.

The IG report, though, does note at one point that Zinke's trip to Las Vegas on a chartered flight was "reviewed and approved by DOI ethics officials without complete information, and that the use of the chartered flight might have been avoided if the DOI employees who were scheduling Zinke's trip had worked with the Golden Knights to better accommodate his schedule."

On the trip to Las Vegas, Zinke met with players on the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, a team spokesman previously told CNN

