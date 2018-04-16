RNC chairwoman points to Syria strike as proof of Trump's moral leadership

(CNN) The head of the Republican National Committee defended on Monday President Donald Trump's moral authority, the day after former FBI Director James Comey said he is "morally unfit."

"I think millions of Americans who voted for President Trump would disagree" with Comey, Ronna McDaniel told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

"There's something more important than that that should unite all of us, and that is our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth," he said. "This President is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be President."

"We just want to put a counter narrative out there because we know that he's putting his opinions out, his version of the truth, and I think it's important to push back," McDaniel explained Monday.