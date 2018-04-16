WaPo: Trump hasn't signed off on Russia sanctions Haley announced

Washington (CNN) The White House is continuing to debate placing additional sanctions on Russia, clashing with an announcement US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley made on Sunday, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Haley announced on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the US Treasury Department would formalize additional sanctions on Russia the following day, but The Post reported that President Donald Trump had yet to sign off on the move.

Several people familiar with the plan told the paper that Trump was upset with the sanctions rollout, and administration officials said the strategy was "in a holding pattern."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Monday that the administration is "considering additional sanctions on Russia, and a decision will be made in the near future."

Monday's comment from the White House came in contrast to Haley's specific announcement on Sunday.

