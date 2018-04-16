The unbelievable story of Michael Cohen and Sean Hannity

Washington (CNN) We thought the big news to come out of Michael Cohen's hearing on Monday in New York City would be porn star Stormy Daniels' presence in the courtroom.

It turned out to be so much more.

We knew Cohen had a handful of clients at the time his law office, home and hotel room were raided by the FBI last week. And we knew the identities of two of them:

President Donald Trump was one. The two men have long been close -- Cohen is a fixer of sorts for Trump. Cohen also represented Elliott Broidy in his $1.6 million payoff of a former Playboy model who says the prominent GOP donor got her pregnant.

But until Monday afternoon, we didn't know the identity of Cohen's third client -- since the mystery client asked to remain anonymous.