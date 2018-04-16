Michael Cohen's mystery third client is Sean Hannity

New York (CNN) Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen also represents Fox News host Sean Hannity, Cohen's attorneys said Monday afternoon.

Cohen had told the court earlier he had at least 10 clients between 2017 and 2018, including the President, and the former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy who acknowledged paying $1.6 million to a Playboy model with whom he had an affair.

Judge Kimba Wood ordered Cohen to attend and provide information about his clients as she weighs an emergency action by Cohen's attorneys to stop prosecutors from reviewing more than a dozen electronic devices and documents seized during a FBI raid of Cohen's office, home and hotel room last week.

Cohen's lawyers had publicly identified Trump and Broidy as clients, but only revealed Hannity's name after the judge ordered them to.

Cohen's lawyers have called the raid "completely unprecedented" and asked the judge to let their lawyers review the documents or put in place a special master to comb through the seized material and separate communications that should be protected by attorney client privilege.

