Michael Cohen reveals client list ahead of hearing

New York (CNN) Donald Trump's personal attorney had at least 10 clients between 2017 and 2018, including the President, the former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy who acknowledged paying $1.6 million to a Playboy model he had an affair with, and one client who asked not to be identified, lawyers for Michael Cohen said in a filing Monday.

The filing comes ahead of a hearing set for Monday afternoon, where Judge Kimba Wood has ordered Cohen to attend and provide information about his clients as she weighs an emergency action by Cohen's attorneys to stop prosecutors from reviewing more than a dozen electronic devices and documents seized during a FBI raid of Cohen's office, home and hotel room last week.

Cohen's lawyers have called the raid "completely unprecedented" and asked the judge to let their lawyers review the documents or put in place a special master to comb through the seized material and separate communications that should be protected by attorney client privilege.

"This is perhaps the most highly publicized search warrant in the history of recent American criminal jurisprudence. It is paramount that the review of Mr. Cohen's data and documents be handled in such a way as to eliminate, as much as possible, even the 'appearance of unfairness,'" the letter said.

