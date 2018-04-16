Washington (CNN) Former first lady Barbara Bush remains feisty and in great spirits, a source close with the Bush family said Monday.

CNN reported Sunday that the 92-year-old is in failing health and is being cared for in her Houston home and is with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush. Bush's office confirmed in a statement a "recent series of hospitalizations" for Bush and her decision to seek "comfort care" instead of additional medical help.

Following the reports of her condition, many politicians shared memories, prayers and well wishes of Bush across social media, including Hillary Clinton, who on Monday said she was "thinking about Barbara Bush's legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised."

Thinking about Barbara Bush's legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2018

Along with her husband, Bush has been accompanied by her daughter Doro and sons Marvin and Neil. Her other sons, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, have been in and out visiting her the past week.