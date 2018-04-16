The only good news in the Starbucks story

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A friend in Philadelphia who gets his coffee every day at Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets told me that things were quiet there early on this rainy Monday morning. Things were normal, except for the TV trucks.

What the TV trucks were doing was waiting to see what else might happen at that Center City Starbucks where, five days earlier, six police officers forcibly removed two African-American men in handcuffs.

The men were there waiting for a friend. They weren't drinking coffee. They had asked to use the bathroom. They didn't buy anything. And they wouldn't do so, or leave, until the friend arrived. Hence, apparently, the reason to call the cops.

To which most of an astonished nation responded: "Really? Why?"

To African-Americans like my Starbucks friend, and me, the answer to both questions is a weary, sullen "Why not?" Why not, in an era where abusive policing has led to chronic violence -- resulting too often in the wounding and killing of unarmed black men.

