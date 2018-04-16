Why Mariah Carey's 17 years of silence break my heart

Liz Lazzara is an androgyne writer, editor and activist specializing in mental health, addiction and trauma. Lazzara is the author of essays, narrative nonfiction and journalism for multiple online and print publications, and is working on a manuscript about complex post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction. The views expressed here are solely the author's.

(CNN) Now that millions of people around the world have read in People magazine that Mariah Carey lives with bipolar II disorder , many may be looking back at certain aspects of her career through a new lens. Now that they've heard from her that she was diagnosed in 2001, they can explain her surprising behavior on "TRL ," her frenzied public appearances before she was hospitalized for "exhaustion" -- often PR-speak for either rehab or mental health treatment — on her diagnosis.

In the months preceding my phone call to human resources, I had gone from being a top employee to one of the lowest-performing in my department due to the symptoms of my condition. My moods would cycle between "normal," depression, and hypomania — a state of mind where I could feel anything from energized, uplifted, irritable, unreasonably ambitious or impulsive — and I could barely get through a workweek without debating taking time off. Thankfully, I was able to take five months away from my job to find a mood stabilizer medication that worked for me and soon felt like myself again.

I'm hopeful for Carey's future. According to People, she decided to speak out because, "I'm just in a really good place right now, where I'm comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder. I'm hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

When other celebrities have come forward about their own experiences with bipolar disorder, many choose to use their platform to become activists. Demi Lovato founded the Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health initiative to encourage open conversation about mental health, Carrie Fisher spoke out and advocated for "Bipolar Pride Day," and Patty Duke was among the first celebrities to speak out about her illness, writing two books : "Call Me Anna" (1988) and "A Brilliant Madness: Living with Manic-Depressive Illness" (1992, co-written with Gloria Hochman).

The main thing, though, is for her to keep talking, keep sharing, keep showing up for those of us who share not only her diagnosis, but her experience. We need to live in a world where seeking treatment for your mental health isn't masked by the term "exhaustion." We need to live in a world where no one goes years without seeking treatment out of fear. We need to live in a world where saying, "I live with bipolar disorder" is as easy as telling someone you have asthma. The fact that Mariah Carey waited 17 years to come forward is proof enough that we need change. I hope that she'll continue to be a part of it -- for millions of our sakes.