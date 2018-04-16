The Comey drama: It's the cop against the con man

Michael D'Antonio is author of the book, "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Confronted with a con man -- the greatest and most dangerous con man on earth -- James Comey, the ultimate cop, carefully noted every move Donald Trump made. He also took the measure of the President and those he held close. And he monitored his own responses to Trump, which included feelings of alarm and the sense that the country is in peril.

"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country," the former FBI director told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. "The most important being truth. This President is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president."

In an interview offered as his book "A Higher Loyalty" was about to be released, Comey explained how Trump deployed his usual methods to try to bring him into the alternate reality he had constructed to promote and protect himself. Others had been pulled into this shadowy world, where they shed their morals and became Trump's enablers and co-conspirators.

"It's all about `How do you serve the boss? What's in the boss's interests," said Comey, as he compared Trump to a mob boss. "It's the family, the family, the family, the family...and not, 'So what's the right thing for the country and what are the values of the institutions that we're dealing with?'"

The Trump Comey described is the Trump familiar to me and anyone who has studied him carefully over the years. Charming and persuasive, he turns people into marks who might be manipulated into serving his purposes. In my case, there were suggestions about how much money I could make if my biography of Trump were a "a good book," as he would have it.