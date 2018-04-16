Sexual assault survivors are reclaiming the words used to discredit them: 'What were you wearing?'

(CNN) Survivors of sexual assault at the University of Florida are reclaiming the four words often used to discredit them: "What were you wearing?"

In a new art exhibit, they powerfully lay out their answers -- pajamas, jeans, sweatshirts and overalls -- and in doing so, fight off the blame society tries to cast onto them.

The installation was curated by Lazaro Tejera, a fourth-year biology student who oversees the Gender and Sexualities in Medicine Committee as part of the university's American Medical Student Association Chapter.

When Tejera found out about the visual project, first launched by the University of Arkansas in 2013, he knew he had to bring it to life at his own school.

"I thought: I have the power, I have the support. Let me reach out to a group on campus that I know to help me with this," he told CNN.

