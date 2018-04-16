London (CNN) Britain is bracing for the possibility of Russian retaliation in the wake of Saturday's airstrikes on alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain must "take every possible precaution" against any potential Russian counter-measures and acknowledged that recent relations between Moscow and London had "not been good."

"When you look at what Russia has done, not just in this country, in Salisbury, attacks on TV stations, on the democratic processes, on critical national infrastructure -- of course we have to be very, very cautious indeed," Johnson said on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, when asked about the possibility that Russian could launch cyber-attacks on the National Health Service or electricity grid.

The UK's National Cyber Security Center said Monday that the threat of a cyber-attack against Britain is now "at its highest possible level."

Britain joined the United States and France in striking several targets in Syria on Saturday in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack on April 7 near Damascus that left dozens dead.

