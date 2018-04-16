Russian investigative reporter dies after fall, and some fear foul play

(CNN) A Russian reporter known for his investigations into Russian mercenaries in Syria died after a fall from his apartment in the city of Yekaterinburg, raising fresh concern about threats to independent journalists.

Maxim Borodin fell from his fifth-floor apartment and died Sunday, according to a statement released by his employer, Novy Den (New Day). Local police said they did not see any foul play, but his death prompted intense speculation among friends and colleagues.

Valery Gorelykh, spokesman for the Interior Ministry for the Sverdlovsk region, told CNN that Borodin's apartment was locked from the inside, a fact that he said indicated "no one exited the apartment and most likely there were no strangers in there."

Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's main investigative body, said there were no indications of a crime, and that multiple causes of death were being probed. Polina Rumyantseva, editor in chief of Novy Den, said that there was no reason to suspect suicide.

"We were able to visit the apartment of Maxim, together with the police and forensic experts on Friday, the intermediate conclusion is that Maxim fell out of the balcony of his apartment where he probably was smoking," she said. "As Maxim had big plans for his personal life and career, there is nothing to support a verdict of suicide."

