Breaking News

Duchess Meghan Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:43 PM ET, Mon May 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Britain&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/22/world/gallery/prince-harry-timeline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prince Harry&lt;/a&gt; poses with his fiancee, American &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/27/entertainment/gallery/meghan-markle-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Meghan Markle&lt;/a&gt;, in this engagement photo released by Kensington Palace in December. The two will be married on May 19.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry poses with his fiancee, American Meghan Markle, in this engagement photo released by Kensington Palace in December. The two will be married on May 19.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Harry and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. The pair were introduced in July 2016 by mutual friends in London, Markle confirmed.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. The pair were introduced in July 2016 by mutual friends in London, Markle confirmed.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The couple poses for photos at Kensington Palace in November, after &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/europe/prince-harry-meghan-markle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their engagement was announced.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple poses for photos at Kensington Palace in November, after their engagement was announced.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Markle flashed her engagement ring to reporters during the November photo call. The ring, designed by Harry, has a gold band and features a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry&#39;s late mother, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/17/world/gallery/princess-diana/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Diana.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Markle flashed her engagement ring to reporters during the November photo call. The ring, designed by Harry, has a gold band and features a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry's late mother, Diana.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
The couple talks with Dr. Laura Waters as they take part in a charity fair for World AIDS Day in December.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple talks with Dr. Laura Waters as they take part in a charity fair for World AIDS Day in December.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
A shop worker in Windsor, England, adjusts memorabilia celebrating the engagement.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A shop worker in Windsor, England, adjusts memorabilia celebrating the engagement.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Markle attends a Christmas Day church service with Harry and other members of the royal family.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Markle attends a Christmas Day church service with Harry and other members of the royal family.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The couple meets well-wishers during an appearance in London in January.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple meets well-wishers during an appearance in London in January.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Harry and Meghan watch a dance class during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, in January.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan watch a dance class during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, in January.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
The couple meets Pony Major Mark Wilkinson during a visit to Scotland&#39;s Edinburgh Castle in February.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple meets Pony Major Mark Wilkinson during a visit to Scotland's Edinburgh Castle in February.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Crowds gather ahead of the couple&#39;s visit to Edinburgh.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Crowds gather ahead of the couple's visit to Edinburgh.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Harry and Meghan join Prince William, right, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a Royal Foundation Forum in February.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan join Prince William, right, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a Royal Foundation Forum in February.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
The couple watches Coach Core apprentices take part in a training exercise in Birmingham, England, in March. The Coach Core apprenticeship scheme was designed by the Royal Foundation to train young people to become sports coaches and mentors within their communities.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The couple watches Coach Core apprentices take part in a training exercise in Birmingham, England, in March. The Coach Core apprenticeship scheme was designed by the Royal Foundation to train young people to become sports coaches and mentors within their communities.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Markle talks to a girl during a Commonwealth Day service in London in March. It was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/europe/meghan-markle-queen-elizabeth-commonwealth-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first time&lt;/a&gt; Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II at an official public engagement.
Photos: Royal romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Markle talks to a girl during a Commonwealth Day service in London in March. It was the first time Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II at an official public engagement.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
01 prince harry meghan markle relationship03 prince harry meghan markle relationship04 prince harry meghan markle relationship05 prince harry meghan markle relationship RESTRICTED06 prince harry meghan markle relationship07 prince harry meghan markle relationship08 prince harry meghan markle relationship09 prince harry meghan markle relationship RESTRICTED10 prince harry meghan markle relationship11 prince harry meghan markle relationship12 prince harry meghan markle relationship RESTRICTED13 prince harry meghan markle relationship14 prince harry meghan markle relationship15 prince harry meghan markle relationship

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former actress Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Great Britain's Prince Harry.

Personal:
Birth date: August 4, 1981
Birth place: Los Angeles, California
Birth name: Rachel Meghan Markle
    Father: Thomas Markle, Hollywood lighting director
    Read More
    Mother: Doria Ragland, social worker and yoga instructor
    Marriages: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (May 19, 2018-present); Trevor Engelson (2011-2013, divorced)
    Education: Northwestern University, B.A., 2003
    Other Facts:
    First American     to marry in to the British royal family since Wallis Simpson, who Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry in 1936.
    Her engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and includes a larger diamond from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from his mother Princess Diana's collection.
    She has been a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada.
    Worked with One Young World, helping the UK charity with their mission to encourage young leaders around the world to make lasting connections and initiate positive change.
    She is the first person to hold the title Duchess of Sussex.
    Timeline:
    2002 -     Works at the US embassy in Argentina.
    2011-2018 - Stars as "Rachel Zane" in USA Network's legal drama "Suits."
    March 23, 2015 - Speaks on gender equality at the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference in Beijing and explains how she became an activist at 11 by writing letters to help create change.
    July 2015 - Writes an essay, "I'm More Than An 'Other,'" for Elle UK on her bi-racial ethnicity.
    February 2016 - Travels to Rwanda as the Global Ambassador for World Vision.
    Summer 2016 - Begins dating Prince Harry after the two meet for a drink on a blind date, set up by a mutual friend.
    November 8, 2016 - Prince Harry releases a statement regarding his relationship with Markle, asking for the negativity and harassment to cease.
    March 8, 2017 - Markle writes a piece for Time magazine about menstruation in poverty stricken nations, that in order "to break the cycle of poverty, and to achieve economic growth and sustainability in developing countries, young women need access to education."
    September 25, 2017 - Markle and Prince Harry make their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
    November 27, 2017 - Prince Charles announces the couple's engagement.
    December 1, 2017 - Markle and Prince Harry attend their first official royal event together at a fair organized by the HIV/AIDS Terrence Higgins Trust charity, marking World AIDS Day.
    December 15, 2017 - Kensington Palace announces that Prince Harry and Markle will be married on May 19, 2018.
    February 28, 2018 - Attends the "Make a Difference Together" forum for the Royal Foundation in her first appearance alongside Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry.
    March 12, 2018 - Makes first appearance with Queen Elizabeth II for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
    March 14, 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II issues the declaration of consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Markle.
    May 18, 2018 - It is announced the Meghan Markle will walk unescorted down the aisle. She will be the first royal bride in the UK to do so.
    May 19, 2018 - Marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle and becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/europe/meghan-markle-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Meghan Markle&lt;/a&gt; visits AOL Studios in New York in March 2016. Markle, a former actress, is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit TV series &quot;Suits.&quot; Her &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/europe/prince-harry-meghan-markle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;engagement to Britain&#39;s Prince Harry&lt;/a&gt; was announced in November.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Meghan Markle visits AOL Studios in New York in March 2016. Markle, a former actress, is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit TV series "Suits." Her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry was announced in November.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Markle attended Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. At the time she went by her first name, Rachel. Meghan is her middle name.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle attended Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. At the time she went by her first name, Rachel. Meghan is her middle name.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Markle attends the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in August 2010.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle attends the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in August 2010.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Markle appears in the TV series &quot;Suits&quot; with her on-screen father, played by actor Wendell Pierce.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle appears in the TV series "Suits" with her on-screen father, played by actor Wendell Pierce.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Markle addresses a United Nations conference on International Women&#39;s Day in March 2015. &quot;I&#39;m proud to be a woman and a feminist,&quot; said Markle, who was named the UN Women&#39;s Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle addresses a United Nations conference on International Women's Day in March 2015. "I'm proud to be a woman and a feminist," said Markle, who was named the UN Women's Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Markle plays Kirsten in the 2015 movie &quot;Anti-Social.&quot;
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle plays Kirsten in the 2015 movie "Anti-Social."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Markle hosts the Women in Cable Telecommunications Signature Luncheon at McCormick Place in Chicago in May 2015.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle hosts the Women in Cable Telecommunications Signature Luncheon at McCormick Place in Chicago in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Markle attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York in November 2015.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York in November 2015.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Markle visits Rwanda in January 2016. She went to the African country with World Vision Canada.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle visits Rwanda in January 2016. She went to the African country with World Vision Canada.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Markle poses for a portrait in Toronto in April 2016.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle poses for a portrait in Toronto in April 2016.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Markle and Crystal Valentine speak during Glamour&#39;s College Women of the Year Awards in April 2016.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle and Crystal Valentine speak during Glamour's College Women of the Year Awards in April 2016.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Markle appears on the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/09/meghan-markle-cover-story&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cover of Vanity Fair&lt;/a&gt; in September 2017. In an accompanying interview, Markle first &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/05/europe/meghan-markle-vanity-fair/index.html&quot;&gt;spoke publicly &lt;/a&gt;about her relationship with Prince Harry.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle appears on the cover of Vanity Fair in September 2017. In an accompanying interview, Markle first spoke publicly about her relationship with Prince Harry.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Markle attends the Invictus Games with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/22/world/gallery/prince-harry-timeline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prince Harry&lt;/a&gt; in September 2017.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle attends the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in September 2017.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo at Kensington Palace following the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/europe/prince-harry-meghan-markle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announcement of their engagement&lt;/a&gt; on November 27.
    Photos: Who is Meghan Markle?
    Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement on November 27.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    15 Meghan Markle profile RESTRICTEDmeghan markle year book photo 04 Meghan Markle profile03 Meghan Markle profile RESTRICTED05 Meghan Markle profile11 Meghan Markle profile RESTRICTED06 Meghan Markle profile10 Meghan Markle profile02 Meghan Marklemarkle rwanda 12 Meghan Markle profile RESTRICTED13 Meghan Markle profile04 meghan markle vanity fair01 Prince Harry Meghan Markle 092505 Harry Meghan engagement 1127