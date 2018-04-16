Breaking News

Khloé Kardashian reveals daughter's name

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 4:34 PM ET, Mon April 16, 2018

(CNN)Welcome, to the Kardashian clan, True.

Just days after giving birth, Khloé Kardashian has revealed she has named her daughter True Thompson.
Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her child is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian, who gave birth on April 12, wrote on Twitter. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
    T
    he birth of the couple's first child came amid reports that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.
    Kardashian announced she was expecting in December with a photo on her official Instagram account.