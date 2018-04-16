Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer Prize winner

(CNN) Kendrick Lamar now has a Pulitzer Prize to go with all his Grammy Awards.

Lamar's "DAMN" was announced as the recipient of the prestigious award on Monday, a history-making first for a rap artist, as the music award is typically given to classical or jazz works.

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize for music went to "Angel's Bone," an opera by composer Du Yun.

"DAMN" is Lamar's fourth studio album and was released in April 2017

Lamar's politically charged performance at the Grammy Awards in January won him wide praise.

