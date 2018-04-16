'I Am Evidence' examines problem of untested rape kits

(CNN) After years starring in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Mariska Hargitay is now highlighting the subject matter in a new way by producing "I Am Evidence," a sobering and timely look at the way rape kits have been left to languish, a policy decision with the ghastly effect of enabling serial perpetrators to continue assaulting women.

Amid a current wave of coverage heightening awareness about sexual assault, the documentary focuses on a particular -- and particularly maddening -- aspect of law enforcement, with differing standards across cities regarding the processing of rape kits.

Many of those kits sit unprocessed, with officials pleading poverty or a shortage of man power. Yet because so many rapists are repeat offenders, that failure to act can mean allowing others to be victimized who might have been spared by a DNA match.

Moreover, the likelihood of victims receiving timely attention is shown to fluctuate based on economic status and race, a pattern also seen in the way those reporting rapes are questioned by police and treated in court.

Hargitay appears briefly -- speaking to and strategizing with experts -- but doesn't get in the way of the first-person accounts, which, as the title suggests, are deeply personal and harrowing. "I felt like my body was a crime scene," one of the women interviewed recalls.

