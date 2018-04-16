Beyoncé superfan Adele is all of us watching Coachella performance

Story highlights Adele thoroughly enjoyed "Beychella"

Other celebs heaped on praise

(CNN) Adele is so firmly in the Beyhive you can almost hear her buzzing on her Instagram posts about Beyoncé's Coachella performance.

The superstar singer is known for her love of Beyoncé.

Well, on Sunday, Adele posted some photos of her watching Queen Bey's epic performance, and let's just say the British pop star got her entire life.

There was Adele dancing with a trumpet (probably a tribute to the incredibly talented marching band made up of HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) alumni that backed much of Beyoncé's performance.