CNN 10 - April 17, 2018

Updated 5:56 PM ET, Mon April 16, 2018

April 17, 2018

Today's show takes you to a Syrian refugee camp to show you how even survivors of an alleged chemical attack still carry the scars of war in their memory. Also featured: the studies that some researchers hope could lead to a type of dream-recording machine. And we're following a Positive Athlete who's working to keep a promise he made to his mother.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
