Subscribe to Beauteque Monthly for the best in Asian beauty and skin care

Story highlights Beauteque Monthly subscription service delivers Asian beauty and skin care tools

You can choose between two different boxes of K-beauty products

Adopting a whole new skin care routine can get expensive — especially when it comes to Korean skin care. Typically, Korean beauty experts prescribe a 10-step routine, including everything from cleansers to serums, moisturizers and masks.

If 10 steps sounds a bit excessive, we can totally see where you're coming from. The good news is, you don't have to follow all 10 steps to experience the amazing benefits that come with using K-beauty products. You do, however, have to find the products that suit your lifestyle and skin type.

To get you started, we'd recommend trying out Beauteque Monthly, a subscription service offering a variety of Asian skin care products. That way, you can test out a wide variety of high-caliber products each month, without pouring a ton of money into full-size products you've never even tried.

Upon subscribing, you can choose between two monthly packages. Here, we've broken down the choices:

1. The Mask Maven (starting at $13 per month; cratejoy.com)

With this affordable option, you get to have spa night at least nine times a month, because this box comes with nine assorted face masks. You can count on receiving a fun range of mask types — including sheet masks, which have been popular in recent months. Starting at just $13, this is a serious deal for face mask enthusiasts.

2. The Beauty Box (starting at $22 per month; cratejoy.com)

If you're looking to test a variety of products, each Beauty Box includes six products, ranging from skin care, makeup, body and hair care to beauty tools and more. You get to expand your beauty collection without ever getting bored.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.