Shark attack halts Australia surf competition

(CNN) A shark attack on a surfer in Australia has forced the temporary suspension of an international surfing competition.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was bitten on the leg by a shark off Gracetown in Western Australia on Monday morning.

He managed to paddle back to shore and a rescue helicopter ferried him to hospital.

Surf photographer Peter Jovic told the ABC news he had witnessed the attack.

"[I] saw the guy who had been attacked get separated from the [surf] board and then start to paddle for an inside wave, which he managed to body surf all the way in," he said.

