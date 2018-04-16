Breaking News

Nigeria's President Buhari will meet Trump in Washington

By Bukola Adebayo and Stephanie Busari, CNN

Updated 10:18 AM ET, Mon April 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Nigeria's President Buhari will meet with United States President Donald Trump at the end of the month, the White House said.

Trump will discuss ways of combating terrorism, promoting economic growth and building Nigeria's role as a leader in West Africa at the April 30 meeting, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement Sunday.
"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security," the statement said.
Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency for nearly nine years in the northeast of the country, a war which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced at least 2.1 million people internally in the country according to recent report.
    The group is behind the notorious kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls in Chibok.
    Read More
    Chibok girls and the journey home
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    The girls leave accommodations in Abuja on Friday en route to the airport to begin the six-hour journey home to Chibok after being held captive by Boko Haram militants for nearly three years.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    The girls leave accommodations in Abuja on Friday en route to the airport to begin the six-hour journey home to Chibok after being held captive by Boko Haram militants for nearly three years.

    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    The girls ride on a bus in Abuja on their way to the airport in the first leg of their journey home.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    The girls ride on a bus in Abuja on their way to the airport in the first leg of their journey home.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    After the flight from Abuja to Yola, the girls take a bus to Chibok. It&#39;s been nearly three years since they&#39;ve seen their families.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    After the flight from Abuja to Yola, the girls take a bus to Chibok. It's been nearly three years since they've seen their families.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    A sign on the outskirts of Chibok. The April 2014 kidnapping from a boarding school in the town sparked global outrage and fueled the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    A sign on the outskirts of Chibok. The April 2014 kidnapping from a boarding school in the town sparked global outrage and fueled the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Family members line up on Friday to await the arrival of the girls, who were teenagers when they were taken but are now young women.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    Family members line up on Friday to await the arrival of the girls, who were teenagers when they were taken but are now young women.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    A military commander briefs family members on security concerns because the country&#39;s fight against Boko Haram continues in and around Chibok.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    A military commander briefs family members on security concerns because the country's fight against Boko Haram continues in and around Chibok.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    During the security briefing, CNN&#39;s Isha Sesay sits next to a mother of girl who has yet to be released by Boko Haram. Close to 200 girls are still unaccounted for.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    During the security briefing, CNN's Isha Sesay sits next to a mother of girl who has yet to be released by Boko Haram. Close to 200 girls are still unaccounted for.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    A family member, holding an infant, enters the security compound to be reunited with her loved one.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    A family member, holding an infant, enters the security compound to be reunited with her loved one.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    A father greets his daughter after she arrived with 20 other freed Chibok girls.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    A father greets his daughter after she arrived with 20 other freed Chibok girls.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    A young woman reunites with her brother on Friday.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    A young woman reunites with her brother on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Rebecca Mallum is greeted by her father, who she saw shortly after she was released 10 weeks ago. This is the first time she has seen the rest of her family.
    Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home
    Rebecca Mallum is greeted by her father, who she saw shortly after she was released 10 weeks ago. This is the first time she has seen the rest of her family.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    01 chibok girls return 02 chibok girls return 03 chibok girls return 04 chibok girls return 05 chibok girls return 06 chibok girls return 07 chibok girls return 08 chibok girls return 09 chibok girls return 10 chibok girls return 12 chibok girls return
    Last year, the State Department under President Trump approved the sale of 12 military planes and security equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria.
    President Obama had previously agreed the sale but halted it following incidents such as the accidental bombing of a refugee camp by a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, according to a Reuters report.
    Trump made calls to President Buhari and then South Africa President Jacob Zuma when he took office last year, inviting them to Washington at a mutually convenient date.
    Trump touts &#39;close partnership&#39; in letter to African leaders
    Trump touts 'close partnership' in letter to African leaders
    The US president has also sought to improve relationship with African governments after his alleged reference to African nations as "shitholes" in January. He was forced to write a letter to the African Union telling them that he "profoundly respects" the United States' partnership with Africa.
    He also sent one of his top diplomats, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on a visit to the continent in March to affirm US partnerships across the continent. However the trip was cut short and Tillerson fired.

    Corruption and insecurity

    Despite concerns over his health and increasing criticism over insecurity in the country, Nigeria's President Buhari, who is currently in London attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) recently declared he would be standing for a second term
    Penetrating Boko Haram&#39;s stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Under Operation &quot;Lafiya Dole&quot; -- meaning &quot;peace by any means&quot; in Hausa -- the Nigerian army is working under intense scrutiny to locate and return the stolen Chibok girls to their parents.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Under Operation "Lafiya Dole" -- meaning "peace by any means" in Hausa -- the Nigerian army is working under intense scrutiny to locate and return the stolen Chibok girls to their parents.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Boko Haram&#39;s violent footprint is evident across the vast expanse of Nigeria&#39;s northeast, where village after village has been left devastated by the group&#39;s fighters.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Boko Haram's violent footprint is evident across the vast expanse of Nigeria's northeast, where village after village has been left devastated by the group's fighters.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    What Boko Haram couldn&#39;t loot, it burned to the ground. To this day, people remain afraid to return home.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    What Boko Haram couldn't loot, it burned to the ground. To this day, people remain afraid to return home.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Frequent attacks from Islamic insurgents have prompted residents to flee their villages and head to Maidugiri where it is, to an extent, safer.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Frequent attacks from Islamic insurgents have prompted residents to flee their villages and head to Maidugiri where it is, to an extent, safer.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    The city of Maidugiri is at the heart of the military&#39;s campaign. Something of a safe haven for many fleeing Boko Haram, it has become an oasis in northeastern Nigeria, where around 2.5 million displaced people now reside.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    The city of Maidugiri is at the heart of the military's campaign. Something of a safe haven for many fleeing Boko Haram, it has become an oasis in northeastern Nigeria, where around 2.5 million displaced people now reside.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The region&#39;s soft sand is ideal for hiding improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. This means the military must travel in heavily armored convoys with mine-proof trucks providing protection from the front.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    The region's soft sand is ideal for hiding improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. This means the military must travel in heavily armored convoys with mine-proof trucks providing protection from the front.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Empty ammunition cases litter the ground, untouched since they flew from the machine guns used in a skirmish between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram fighters.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    Empty ammunition cases litter the ground, untouched since they flew from the machine guns used in a skirmish between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram fighters.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The operation&#39;s &quot;theater commander&quot; Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor tells CNN that while he is proud of his men&#39;s achievements in pushing back Boko Haram, they are in need of more international support to quash the insurgents.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    The operation's "theater commander" Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor tells CNN that while he is proud of his men's achievements in pushing back Boko Haram, they are in need of more international support to quash the insurgents.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    A vehicle full of troops scans the horizon scouting for any indication of insurgent presence.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    A vehicle full of troops scans the horizon scouting for any indication of insurgent presence.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The terrain in the northeast is unforgiving and troops face dehydration in the blistering heat while on patrol.
    Photos: Penetrating Boko Haram's stronghold: The Sambisa Forest
    The terrain in the northeast is unforgiving and troops face dehydration in the blistering heat while on patrol.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Nigerian army machine gun Mafa Nigeria mafa burned out villageVillage northeast nigeria boko haram attackNigeria abandoned village boko haramNigerian army search chibok girlsSambisa forest military convoy nigeriadiscarded ammunition nigerian armyNima Elbagir Commander Irabornigerian army convoy troopsNigerian army soldier
    His opponents argue that he has not fulfilled his campaign promises to tackle corruption and insecurity in northeast Nigeria.
    President Buhari has responded to some of the backlash saying his administration had not "done too badly," considering the economic challenges facing the country before he took office in 2015.
    "If they had used 50 percent of the money we made when oil prices went as high as $143 per barrel, and stabilized at $100 with production at 2.1 million barrels per day for many years, Nigerians would have minded their business," Buhari said at a meeting of the Diaspora for Buhari group in London.
    Some of Buhari's public criticism has come from surprising quarters; his wife.
    Aisha Buhari gave an interview where she spoke out about members of her husband's cabinet who she said were were derailing his administration.
    Nigerians react to president saying First Lady &quot;belongs in the other room&quot;
    Nigerians react to president saying First Lady "belongs in the other room"
    Referring to them as "hyenas and jackals," she said in the interview she would find it hard to campaign for her husband in the 2019 election if he did not shake up his government.
    However, she recently explained that the criticism was not meant to ridicule the President but rather came from her own "sense of justice."
    "Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband," Aisha said in a statement Sunday.
    "I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability," she added in the statement.