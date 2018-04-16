Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria's President Buhari will meet with United States President Donald Trump at the end of the month, the White House said.

Trump will discuss ways of combating terrorism, promoting economic growth and building Nigeria's role as a leader in West Africa at the April 30 meeting, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statemen t Sunday.

"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security," the statement said.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency for nearly nine years in the northeast of the country, a war which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced at least 2.1 million people internally in the country according to recent report

The group is behind the notorious kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls in Chibok.

