11 lions are killed in a suspected poison attack, dealing a major blow to conservation efforts

(CNN) Lions are in peril. They're losing their natural habitats. They're being poached to death. And, in Africa, their population has declined 90% in the last 75 years.

That's why the news out of Uganda is troubling: A suspected poison attack has killed 11 lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The deaths are a major blow to not just the country's economy but also its lion preservation efforts.

The carcasses of 8 cubs and three lionesses, all from the same pride, were found scattered in the fishing village of Hamukungu, in southwest Uganda, last week, according to Uganda's Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

