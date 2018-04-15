Severe weather hits South, North and Midwest

(CNN) Harsh weather in the South, North and Midwest left at least one man dead in North Carolina and thousands without power in Michigan on Sunday.

The weather systems unleashed three sets of menacing conditions this weekend: thunderstorms and tornado risks in the South, more wildfire danger in Oklahoma and the southern Plains, and a blizzard in the upper Plains and Upper Midwest.

Tornadoes in the South

A man was killed in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sunday when a tornado tore through the city. The tornado hit Greensboro around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, said Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

Read More