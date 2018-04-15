Colorado teachers plan their own Capitol rally Monday

(CNN) After seeing teachers in other states agitate for more funding, Colorado educators are taking their turn.

At least 500 educators are expected to demonstrate at the state Capitol in Denver on Monday to push for more financial support, the Colorado Education Association says, in what will be just the latest in a wave of teacher protests at US state capitols this year.

That wave has notably seen teachers in West Virginia get a 5% pay raise last month after a nine-day strike.

"Our members are energized and fed up by the constant year-over-year chronic underfunding of our public schools," CEA President Kerrie Dallman told CNN.