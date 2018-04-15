As Coachella heats up, a wildfire rages nearby

(CNN) Coachella is heating up, and it's not just because of Beyoncé's historic Saturday night performance.

A small wildfire is burning about 6 miles away from the music festival, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. As of 10:45 a.m. local time, the fire had consumed about 15 acres and was 10% contained.

Just over 100 firefighters are battling the vegetation fire, according to an incident report page on the fire department's website. Authorities said the fire poses no threat to the Coachella music festival, and that they will continue to monitor the fire and work to contain it.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, the report said. No evacuations have been ordered and the fire's forward spread has been stopped.

Windy conditions in the area could make battling the blaze more difficult. A high wind watch is in effect, said CNN meteorologist Gene Norman, with winds from 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph.

#TylerFire [UPDATE] Fire is now 10 acres with no containment. Photos: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/d3pqhN17vK — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 15, 2018

Read More