People run course that spells out 'Boston' on 5th anniversary of bombings

(CNN) People in Boston came together Sunday to run a course that spelled out the city's name, five years after deadly bomb blasts went off during the Boston Marathon.

The city's triathlon team, Zoom Multisport, began what they call the #BostonRun two weeks after the 2013 bombings, said Greg Soutiea, one of the organizers. Several members of the club were stopped short of finishing the race or, for the ones who did finish, they were still downtown when the bombs exploded.

"A lot of people on our team needed closure," Soutiea said. "It was a way for our team to come together ... and support each other."

Between 10 and 15 people ran that first year, he said; this year, about 150 people participated.

"We were all affected by the tragic events that occurred on a day that has always been so special to us," the club said on Instagram . "Today we ran our 6th Annual #BostonRun to remember those who we lost, those who are unable to run, those who fought to protect us, & for those who will toe the starting line tomorrow to fulfill their hopes & dreams."

Read More