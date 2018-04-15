Boston holds moment of silence at 2:49 p.m. to commemorate marathon bombing

(CNN) The city of Boston held a moment of silence at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday as part of the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack.

A citywide moment of silence was observed and the bells of the Old South Church were rung to mark the exact time the first bomb exploded.

Earlier in the afternoon, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined the families of the bombing victims in laying ceremonial wreaths near the marathon finish line.

The father of Lingzi Lu, Jun Lu, second from right, and her aunt Helen Zhao, right, observe a moment of silence with the family of Martin Richard on Sunday.

In 2013, two bomb blasts went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Marathon Monday, which fell on April 15 that year.

