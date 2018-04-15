Breaking News

Commonwealth Games 2018: NZ win first women's rugby sevens gold

By Chris Scott, CNN

Updated 11:29 AM ET, Sun April 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In extra-time New Zealand&#39;s Kelly Brazier breaks through the Australian defense to score the winning try and win gold for the Kiwis.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
In extra-time New Zealand's Kelly Brazier breaks through the Australian defense to score the winning try and win gold for the Kiwis.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
It was a thrilling end to the final. New Zealand were leading 12-0 at the half, before an Australian fightback forced the game into extra-time.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
It was a thrilling end to the final. New Zealand were leading 12-0 at the half, before an Australian fightback forced the game into extra-time.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
After such an amazing effort in the searing heat, Brazier collapsed after scoring.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
After such an amazing effort in the searing heat, Brazier collapsed after scoring.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Brazier is congratulated by teammate Portia Woodman after her try secured gold for the Kiwis.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
Brazier is congratulated by teammate Portia Woodman after her try secured gold for the Kiwis.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The New Zealand team join in the celebrations by piling on top of Brazier at the end of the game.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
The New Zealand team join in the celebrations by piling on top of Brazier at the end of the game.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
There were tears of joy and despair from both sides in what was a thrilling final match.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
There were tears of joy and despair from both sides in what was a thrilling final match.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Sarah Goss, Niall Williams and Brazier of New Zealand pose with their gold medals.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
Sarah Goss, Niall Williams and Brazier of New Zealand pose with their gold medals.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
New Zealand celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women&#39;s rugby sevens at the Robina Stadium.
Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: New Zealand vs. Australia.
New Zealand celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's rugby sevens at the Robina Stadium.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 3New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 7New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 6New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 8New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 5New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 4New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 2New Zealand women&#39;s commonwealth rugby 1

Story highlights

  • NZ women win Commonwealth Games gold in rugby sevens
  • First time rugby sevens has been an event at Games
  • Australia forced the game into extra-time
  • Kelly Brazier scored winning try

(CNN)New Zealand made history Sunday, beating fierce rivals and host nation Australia 17-12 in extra-time to win gold in the first ever women's rugby sevens tournament at the Commonwealth Games.

The world's No. 1 ranked team, who beat England 26-5 in the semifinals earlier in the day, have been impressive throughout the tournament and after tries from Portia Woodman and Michela Byde the Kiwis led at half-time 12-0.
But roared on by the home crowd, the Aussies fought back in the second half.
    A try from co-captain Emilee Cherry got them back into the contest and with a minute remaining on the clock, Ellia Green used her blistering pace to level the scores.
    READ: Does the Commonwealth Games have a future?
    Read More
    Australia could have gone ahead in the final few seconds of the match but they missed their conversion kick.
    Deep into overtime, Australia then won possession and looked to have an opportunity for one last attack, but instead Cassie Staples kicked the ball into touch taking the game into extra-time.
    It was a decision that would prove costly.
    In extra time New Zealand&#39;s Kelly Brazier breaks through the Australian defense to score the winning try and win gold for Australia.
    In extra time New Zealand's Kelly Brazier breaks through the Australian defense to score the winning try and win gold for Australia.
    Knowing that the first score would end the game, extra-time started in a scrappy fashion. With the searing heat bearing down on the players and tiredness showing on both sides, there were fumbles and plenty of other errors.
    It looked as if the game would need one more period of extra-time to decide the contest, but then Kelly Brazier of New Zealand took possession close to her own goal line.
    The 28-year-old shimmied past one player, dropped her shoulder to move past the next, and accelerated away, leaving three Australian defenders in her slipstream.
    "I'm probably not the quickest, but I pride myself on my fitness. Obviously it was 19 minutes in so I had a bit of a look around and thought it's now or nothing, so just went for it," Brazier told New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz after the game.
    "I had a few chasing but just thought I'm gonna go and it paid off in the end."
    New Zealand were leading 12-0 at the half, before an Australian fightback forced the game into extra-time.
    New Zealand were leading 12-0 at the half, before an Australian fightback forced the game into extra-time.
    Running nearly the entire length of the field she made the historic try, collapsing in exhaustion at the goal line as her teammates piled on top of her to celebrate.
    "All I could feel was my lungs going up and down in the air. I was just worried about trying to catch my breath back and then the girls just jumped on top of me so it made it a bit hard to breathe. So I was just trying to breathe, that was it," Brazier added.
    New Zealand celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women&#39;s rugby sevens at the Robina Stadium.
    New Zealand celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's rugby sevens at the Robina Stadium.
    Host nation Australia qualified for the semi-finals on Sunday with a hard fought and hard hitting 17-10 win over Fiji.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Host nation Australia qualified for the semi-finals on Sunday with a hard fought and hard hitting 17-10 win over Fiji.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Australia will face Canada in the semi finals while Fiji will compete against Samoa in a 5-8 placing game.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Australia will face Canada in the semi finals while Fiji will compete against Samoa in a 5-8 placing game.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    England also qualified for the semi finals with an emphatic 45-0 win over the Welsh.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    England also qualified for the semi finals with an emphatic 45-0 win over the Welsh.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    The English will take on world champions New Zealand in their semi final on Sunday. Wales will play Kenya in their placing 5-8 match.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    The English will take on world champions New Zealand in their semi final on Sunday. Wales will play Kenya in their placing 5-8 match.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Kenya warmed up for that match with Wales by recording their first win of the Games, defeating South Africa 19-10.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Kenya warmed up for that match with Wales by recording their first win of the Games, defeating South Africa 19-10.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    World champions New Zealand remain the team to beat as they steamrolled Canada 24-7.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    World champions New Zealand remain the team to beat as they steamrolled Canada 24-7.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Canada with have to get past Australia in their semi final Sunday if they are to have a chance of meeting the Kiwis again in the final.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Canada with have to get past Australia in their semi final Sunday if they are to have a chance of meeting the Kiwis again in the final.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    On Friday, Canada&#39;s Caroline Crossley made history by becoming the first women to score a try in a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens match, setting her country on its way to a 29-0 win over South Africa.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    On Friday, Canada's Caroline Crossley made history by becoming the first women to score a try in a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens match, setting her country on its way to a 29-0 win over South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Women&#39;s rugby is making its Commonwealth Games debut in Australia and Canada, ranked third in the world, laid down an early marker with a dominant display.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Women's rugby is making its Commonwealth Games debut in Australia and Canada, ranked third in the world, laid down an early marker with a dominant display.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Defending world champions New Zealand put down their marker as the team to beat with a 45-0 win over Kenya in Friday&#39;s second match.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Defending world champions New Zealand put down their marker as the team to beat with a 45-0 win over Kenya in Friday's second match.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    As well as being defending world champions, the Kiwis also won the 2016-17 World Rugby Women&#39;s Sevens Series.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    As well as being defending world champions, the Kiwis also won the 2016-17 World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    England defeated Fiji 17-5 in a closely fought match up in the third game on Friday.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    England defeated Fiji 17-5 in a closely fought match up in the third game on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    With the scores level at half time, two late tries added gloss to a scoreline which flattered England.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    With the scores level at half time, two late tries added gloss to a scoreline which flattered England.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Host nation Australia also got off to a great start with a 34-5 victory over Wales.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Host nation Australia also got off to a great start with a 34-5 victory over Wales.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    On home soil, the Aussies will fancy their chances of being the team to take New Zealand&#39;s crown.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    On home soil, the Aussies will fancy their chances of being the team to take New Zealand's crown.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    The Canadian team made it two wins from two matches, with their second victory coming against Kenya.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    The Canadian team made it two wins from two matches, with their second victory coming against Kenya.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Canada finished Friday top of Group A and level on points with world champions New Zealand.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    Canada finished Friday top of Group A and level on points with world champions New Zealand.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    New Zealand put in another awesome display in their second match against South Africa, running away 41-0 winners.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    New Zealand put in another awesome display in their second match against South Africa, running away 41-0 winners.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    The Fijians bounced back from their first game loss against England with a 29-7 win over Wales.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    The Fijians bounced back from their first game loss against England with a 29-7 win over Wales.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    In Saturday&#39;s final match, Australia defeated England in a thrilling match. Going into half time it looked as though the English would hang onto the lead, before the Aussies scored an overtime try.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    In Saturday's final match, Australia defeated England in a thrilling match. Going into half time it looked as though the English would hang onto the lead, before the Aussies scored an overtime try.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    In the second half, the home nation proved their class, shutting out the English and eventually winning comprehensively 29-12.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Women's Rugby Sevens Highlights
    In the second half, the home nation proved their class, shutting out the English and eventually winning comprehensively 29-12.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Australia - Fiji Commonwealth Rugby 4Australia - Fiji Commonwealth rugby 6England - Wales Commonwealth Rugby 2England - Wales Commonwealth Rugby 3Kenya - South Africa Commonwealth Rugby 1New Zealand - Canada Commonwealth Rugby 2New Zealand - Canada Commonwealth Rugby 1Caroline CrossleyCanada - South Africa Commonwealth rugby 2New Zealand Commonwealth Rugby 1New Zealand Commonwealth Rugby 3England - Fiji Commonwealth Rugby 3England - Fiji Commonwealth Rugby 1Australia - Wales Commowealth rugby 2Australia - Wales Commonwealth rugby 1Canada - Kenya Commonwealth Rugby 2Canada - Kenya Commonwealth Rugby 1New Zealand - South Africa Commonwealth Rugby 2Fiji - Wales Commonwealth Rugby 2Australia - England Commonwealth Rugby 2Australia - England Commonwealth Rugby 3
    Both teams were in tears at the end, some from ecstasy, some from despair. It was a thrilling end to an exciting tournament that is likely to only help continue to promote and grow women's rugby sevens.