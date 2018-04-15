Commonwealth Games 2018: NZ win first women's rugby sevens gold

Story highlights NZ women win Commonwealth Games gold in rugby sevens

(CNN) New Zealand made history Sunday, beating fierce rivals and host nation Australia 17-12 in extra-time to win gold in the first ever women's rugby sevens tournament at the Commonwealth Games.

The world's No. 1 ranked team, who beat England 26-5 in the semifinals earlier in the day, have been impressive throughout the tournament and after tries from Portia Woodman and Michela Byde the Kiwis led at half-time 12-0.

But roared on by the home crowd, the Aussies fought back in the second half.

A try from co-captain Emilee Cherry got them back into the contest and with a minute remaining on the clock, Ellia Green used her blistering pace to level the scores.

