New Zealand regain their crown as kings of Commonwealth rugby sevens

(CNN) New Zealand cleaned up in the rugby sevens Sunday, with their men's team defeating Fiji 14-0 in the Commonwealth Games' final, after the women's team had beaten hosts Australia earlier.

The All Black Sevens have now claimed five out of six gold medals since the event began back in the 1998 Games. Their only loss was against South Africa who won gold four years ago in Glasgow.

New Zealand started the game in blistering fashion, Etene Nanai-Setro producing the first try of the game, with a powerful surge to break through the Fijian line.

The 18-year-old Nanai-Setro, who is of Fijian descent, produced a superb performance showing why so many have him pegged as a player with a big future.

Regan Ware then created a second try for New Zealand with some individual magic to put them 14-0 ahead.

New Zealand flew out of the blocks, scoring two tries in quick succession in the first half.

