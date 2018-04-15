Story highlights Hawkins was closing in on gold in men's marathon

Scottish runner collapsed near the finishing line

Gold Coast, Australia (CNN) With just two kilometers to go to the finish line, Scotland's Callum Hawkins was set for a remarkable Commonwealth Games gold. But in a harrowing conclusion to the men's marathon, the athlete collapsed towards the end of the race on a scorching day in the east coast of Australia.

The 25-year-old had a two minute lead when he started to weave on the road before falling over a curb. The Scotsman got back on his feet and continued racing before collapsing again, this time hitting his head on a roadside barrier.

Temperatures were said to be around 28 degrees Celsius during the race, held in the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane.

Hawkins regained conscious and was able to sit up while still at the scene of his collapse. He was later taken to hospital in an ambulance.

In a statement, Team Scotland said: "Callum has been taken to hospital for medical review following his collapse as is standard procedure. We are pleased to report he is sitting up and speaking with his dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

