Zakaria: I support Trump's use of military power in Syria this week

Story highlights Zakaria praises Trump for taking military action in conjunction with America's allies

Zakaria: On Syria "Trump has morphed into Barack Obama"

(CNN) Fareed Zakaria says he supports President Trump's use of military power in Syria this week but warns that the Trump administration does not have a clear Syria strategy.

"I support President Trump's use of American military power this week, especially since this time it was done in collaboration with Britain and France. We are living at a time when many global institutions and values that were built up over decades are eroding or under threat. To have some action taken to, even symbolically, enforce the norm against using chemical weapons is worthwhile," the host of "Fareed Zakaria GPS" said.

Zakaria opened his show with an explanation of why he supports US military action, citing the following reasons:

It's worth retaliating against a regime using chemical weapons.

President Trump recognized a major issue outside the United States.

President Trump worked together with America's allies.

He also put an end to his "starstruck flirtation" with Vladimir Putin.

