Another white collar lawyer turns down Trump

(CNN) Another white collar lawyer has turned down the opportunity to represent President Donald Trump, citing an unidentified conflict, as the President struggles to add to the legal team representing him in the special counsel investigation.

Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow declined to comment.

Molo also said conflicts played a role in his decision to turn down the offer to represent the President, a client that some lawyers have said is too difficult to manage. Trump's lawyers are still having trouble finding attorneys to join their team.

"I regret a current conflict related to the investigation prevents me from representing the President at this time," Molo told CNN.

Despite his experience, Molo was an unusual choice. He went head to head with Trump in 2008 when the then-real estate developer sued Deutsche Bank to try to get out of paying $40 million of a construction loan Trump personally guaranteed.

Molo, representing the German lender, quoted Trump's own boastful words as part of the bank's defense, including a quote from one book Trump authored: "I turned it on the banks and let them accept some of the blame. I figured it was the bank's problem not mine."

An out-of-court settlement was reached.