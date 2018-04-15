Washington (CNN) Two new polls, taken before President Donald Trump launched airstrikes on Syria Friday night, spell bad news for Trump and his political party.

Both polls released Sunday morning show that Trump's approval rating is still below 40 percent.

new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that Trump's 38% average approval rating at 15 months on the job is the lowest on record in polls that date back to the administration of President Harry Truman.

The same poll also shows that 56% of Americans disapprove of the President's job performance, while 40% approve. Those who strongly disapprove of Trump outnumber those who strongly approve by nearly 2 to 1.

According to ABC News/Washington Post polls, this is Trump's highest approval rating in a year and comes as consumer confidence reached its highest since February 2001, according to the weekly Bloomberg Consumer Confort Index. When looking at approval ratings of Trump's handling of the economy, Americans are nearly evenly spit, with 46% approval and 48% disapproval.

Read More