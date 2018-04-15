Trump attacks Comey for handling of Clinton email probe

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday morning attacked former FBI Director James Comey for saying his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election played a role in the way he handled the investigation into her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

"Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe," Trump wrote. "In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!"

Trump's rebuke comes in advance of Comey's highly anticipated ABC News interview airing Sunday night to kick of a publicity tour for his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" -- his first televised sit-down interview since he was fired by the President last year. CNN's Jake Tapper is set to interview Comey on April 19. CNN's Anderson Cooper will host a town hall with Comey on April 25.

Comey offers a scathing and unsparingly critical depiction of the President in the book, writing that Trump is "unethical and untethered to the truth" and comparing his presidency to a "forest fire."

Comey announced in July 2016 that he would not recommend charges in the investigation of Clinton's email practices. But in a controversial move, Comey told Congress just days before the election that the FBI was reviewing additional emails in relation to the investigation. In early November, Comey then informed lawmakers that those emails did not warrant any further action.

