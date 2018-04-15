(CNN) Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he will vote against former CIA Director Mike Pompeo for secretary of state because of what Kaine called the nominee's "anti-diplomacy disposition."

"We have a president who is anti-diplomacy," Kaine said. "And I worry that Mike Pompeo has shown the same tendency to oppose diplomacy."

Kaine cited Pompeo's opposition to the Iran nuclear deal when he was a member of the House of Representatives and said Pompeo "spoke about the relative ease of wiping out Iran's nuclear capacity with a bombing run."

In a written statement released after his appearance on CBS, Kaine called such a move "an unrealistic scenario" and wrote that Pompeo also "stands out in advocating US action to change out the governments" of North Korea and Iran.

Kaine said he voted for Pompeo to become CIA director because he thought his intelligence background made him well-suited for the position, but he is now voting against him for secretary of state because he does not want someone who is going to "exacerbate President Donald Trump's weaknesses rather than uphold our diplomatic legacy."

Read More