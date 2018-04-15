Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing Sunday against the FBI search of Michael Cohen's records, and sided with the former Trump Organization lawyer's legal team to make sure confidentiality to his legal clients hasn't been breached.

The President's attorneys called the federal searches of Cohen's home, office, hotel room and cellphones last Monday "an operation disquieting to lawyers, clients, citizens, and commentators alike."

The Sunday night filing places the President directly in opposition to the wishes of one of the most significant US attorney's offices in the Justice Department. Instead, Trump backs his business colleague, who finds himself amid a months-long criminal investigation.

The filing marks the first time the President's legal representatives have waded into an ongoing criminal matter, an unusual but not unheard-of situation for past administrations.