(CNN) Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued an apology Sunday for remarks he made Friday that suggested a state-wide teachers' strike left schoolchildren vulnerable to harm, sexual assault and drugs, saying his remarks had "unintended consequences."

"Many people have been confused or hurt or just misunderstand what it was that I was trying to communicate," Bevin said in a video posted to his Twitter page.

"For those of you who have been hurt, it is my absolute, sincere apology to you," Bevin said. "It is not my intent to hurt anybody in this process but to help us all move forward together. We need each other. We're in this together. We are Kentucky."

It is my responsibility to represent you, not only when I'm speaking to you but also when I'm speaking on your behalf. It is not my intent to hurt anyone...but to help us all move forward. We need each other. We're in this together. #WeAreKY https://t.co/2MzQaoJGNk — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 15, 2018

The Republican governor made the controversial comments to reporters Friday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate WDRB

Expressing concern for schoolchildren who were unable to attend school on Friday because of the strike, Bevin said: "I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them."

Read More