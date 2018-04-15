Loretta Lynch defends handling of Clinton investigation ahead of Comey interview

(CNN) Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Sunday defended her handling of the Clinton email investigation, saying in a statement that she "never hesitated to make the hard decisions."

The statement comes hours before ABC News airs a highly anticipated interview with former FBI Director James Comey to promote his forthcoming memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," his first televised sit-down interview since he was fired by President Donald Trump last year.

Comey writes in the book that he found evidence which he felt could cast "serious doubt" on Lynch's independence.

"Had it become public, the unverified material would undoubtedly have been used by political opponents to cast serious doubt on the attorney general's independence in connection with the Clinton investigation," Comey writes. He calls the material a "development still unknown to the American public to this day."

Congressional investigators have raised questions about about any conversations Lynch had with Clinton staffer Amanda Renteria or former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz about the email investigation.

