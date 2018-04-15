James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and.....

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst "botch jobs" of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!

Trump has denied having asked Comey for his loyalty.

In his press tour, Comey is sure to be asked to weigh in on Trump and the various twists and turns in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election as well as any potential links between Russia and Trump campaign associates.

Details about the ABC interview have already started to come out. On Friday, Stephanopoulos tweeted out a link to another preview where Comey describes warning Trump about one of the most infamous allegations in a dossier of claims involving Trump and Russia, parts of which remain unverified.

"I started to tell him about the allegation was that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013," Comey says in the clip. In the clip, Comey characterizes the situation as surreal. "I'm about to meet with a person who doesn't know me, who has just been elected the president of the United States ... and I'm about to talk to him about allegations that he was involved with prostitutes in Moscow and that the Russians taped it and have leverage over him."

There is no indication that any such tape exists, and Trump has pushed back against the allegation.

"Does anyone really believe that story?" he said at a press conference last year after a reporter asked if he had ever "engaged in conduct that you now regret" during past visits to Russia and whether he was vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.

When Trump fired Comey in May 2017, the administration cited a memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein criticizing Comey's handling of the inquiry into Clinton's email server. But Trump later said he was thinking about "this Russia thing" around the time he decided to fire Comey.