Davenport, Iowa (CNN) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti caught heat in his home state last week when he suggested Iowa was a lot like California. But he never strayed from that message during his weekend visit to this state, with one prominent Democrat noting that the potential 2020 contender has already got some "Obama buzz."

"Iowa and Los Angeles have a ton in common, not just because we have the U.S.S. Iowa battleship in our port," Garcetti said during a visit to Cooney's Tavern in Beaverdale Saturday, where he noted that LA's neighboring city of Long Beach was once known as 'Iowa by the Sea' because so many Iowans settled there.

"We have the same struggles. We have the same hopes right now, and we have the same challenges before us," Garcetti said. "People who are wondering, 'Can I get out from under debt and send my kid to college?' Will I have the opportunity in the future economy to find a place for me in it?' .... People here are sick and tired of Washington, or the state capital, telling us what we should do in our local communities."

At each stop, the LA mayor described Iowa not only as the "geographic heart" of the country, but also "the moral center." As a counterpoint, he delivered an increasingly sharp critique of the effect that the Trump administration's policies are having on poor and middle class voters — on issues from taxes to tariffs.

Garcetti repeatedly highlighted the potential economic harm of President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum on Midwest farmers. (As a retaliation technique to Trump's tariffs, China has announced tariffs on soybeans, pork and ethanol, which are among Iowa's biggest exports).

