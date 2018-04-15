Macron says he 'convinced' Trump to stay in Syria ahead of strikes

(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he "convinced" President Donald Trump to stay in Syria before the United States, United Kingdom and France launched strikes against targets at three sites Friday night .

"Ten days ago, President Trump said the USA's will is to disengage from Syria. We convinced him that it was necessary to stay," Macron said during a two-hour televised interview with several French media outlets.

Macron said France also convinced Trump that the strikes had to be limited to suspected chemical weapons sites.

The White House did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

On Friday, Trump said he "ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad."

