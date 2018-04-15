Trump defends 'mission accomplished' tweet

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his use of the term "mission accomplished" to describe Friday's missile strike in Syria.

"The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term 'Mission Accomplished,'" he tweeted Sunday morning. "I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!"

On Saturday, Trump celebrated the success of the strike on three targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in a Damascus suburb.

"A perfectly executed strike last night," Trump tweeted Saturday. "Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"

Republican President George W. Bush famously stood in front of a banner emblazoned with the phrase "Mission Accomplished" as he spoke aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003, to mark the end of "major combat operations" in Iraq after just over a month of fighting.