Trump: Attorney-client privilege 'a thing of the past'

Washington (CNN) In a Sunday morning tweetstorm, President Donald Trump voiced concern for his lawyers in the wake of an FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen's home, office and hotel room last week, writing, "Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past."

"I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!" he added.

CNN reported Friday that the FBI seized recordings Cohen made of his conversations with a lawyer representing two women who had alleged affairs with Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter. Cohen is under scrutiny in part for his role in seeking to suppress an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels through a hush deal. The warrant sought information about that payment along with any information that connected Cohen with efforts to suppress the disclosure of Trump's alleged affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump and Cohen's lawyers attempted to block federal prosecutors from using some of the records they obtained during the raid and filed a temporary restraining order.

